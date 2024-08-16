Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn improves Quang Tri schoolchildren's lives

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and her entourage visited the central province of Quang Tri on Thursday to examine a project she is funding to enhance the life quality of children and adolescents in the Asia-Pacific underway at Nguyen Tat Thanh Primary School in Dong Ha City.
Leaders of the school briefed the Thai Princess on the progress of the project so far, especially its achievements in caring for students’ health and providing them with physical and mental education services.
The school joined the project in 2023. In the 2023-24 academic year, it had 816 students divided into 22 classes. Of the students, nine won prizes at contests for outstanding students at the national level, 55 won prizes at such contests at the provincial level and 89 at the city level in the year.
Stakeholders participated in a conference on enhancing the quality of life, education opportunities, and comprehensive development for children and adolescents in the Asia-Pacific region held in Thailand. As a result, officials, teachers, and staff of the school have learned to apply contemporary educational knowledge in the teaching and learning activities.
In March, the school received a delegation from the project's office, during which the delegation conducted many training activities for teachers and students at the school.
With the project's support, the school has established agricultural clubs drawing a large number of students, teachers, and parents.
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presented the school with five computers, two water filters, personal hygiene kits, school supplies, physical education and sports equipment, instruction books on farming and animal husbandry, and plant seeds.
The project aims to raise public awareness of improving the quality of life for children, ensuring students’ physical and mental development. It goes further to provide schools with vegetables and meat, fish, and eggs for students' lunches at school, and teach students life skills such as self-care, personal hygiene, and environmental sanitation as well as farming skills.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network