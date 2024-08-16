Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn improves Quang Tri schoolchildren's lives

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and her entourage visited the central province of Quang Tri on Thursday to examine a project she is funding to enhance the life quality of children and adolescents in the Asia-Pacific underway at Nguyen Tat Thanh Primary School in Dong Ha City.

Leaders of the school briefed the Thai Princess on the progress of the project so far, especially its achievements in caring for students’ health and providing them with physical and mental education services.

The school joined the project in 2023. In the 2023-24 academic year, it had 816 students divided into 22 classes. Of the students, nine won prizes at contests for outstanding students at the national level, 55 won prizes at such contests at the provincial level and 89 at the city level in the year.