Malaysia secures USB1,882bil in potential exports to Thailand

MITI Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who led the mission, said Malaysia and Thailand have enjoyed mutually beneficial bilateral ties over many decades.

"We look forward to facilitating these latest sourcing commitments from the Thai companies, including in the halal sector which holds a lot of untapped potential for both countries,” he said in a statement.

During the mission, MITI shared with the companies some plans for Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025, aimed at promoting regional economic cooperation by facilitating smoother trade and investment flows to enhance regional growth.

Zafrul encouraged the Thai industry players to be involved in private sector-led events surrounding official ASEAN meetings in 2025.

"As Malaysia gears up to be the chair of ASEAN in 2025, we need to highlight the crucial need for both the public and private sectors to work together in advancing regional integration and form strategic collaborations, particularly in addressing the megatrends impacting the region, including geopolitics, regional security, digitalisation and climate change,” he said.