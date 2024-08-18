Malaysia halts new oil palm plantations to preserve forest cover

The Plantation and Commodities Minister said that palm fruits harvested from deforested areas would be barred from entering palm oil mills.

"Factories accepting such fruits will be prohibited from exporting or selling their products. I believe we have enough oil palm plantations.

"We want to maintain our forest cover at 54% to enhance biodiversity protection including safeguarding orangutans," he said during the World Orangutan Day 2024 event here on Sunday (Aug 18), Bernama reported.

He said this policy had been conveyed to industry players through various engagements.