Malaysia halts new oil palm plantations to preserve forest cover

The Plantation and Commodities Minister said that palm fruits harvested from deforested areas would be barred from entering palm oil mills.
"Factories accepting such fruits will be prohibited from exporting or selling their products. I believe we have enough oil palm plantations.
"We want to maintain our forest cover at 54% to enhance biodiversity protection including safeguarding orangutans," he said during the World Orangutan Day 2024 event here on Sunday (Aug 18), Bernama reported.
He said this policy had been conveyed to industry players through various engagements.
Johari also emphasised the need for Malaysia to ensure all palm oil exports meet sustainability standards to prove the country’s commitment.
He said Sabah alone has 1.5 million hectares of oil palm plantations.
Despite this, the palm oil industry faces criticism and negative propaganda from some Western countries regarding its sustainability, he said.
"The government is committed to addressing these false claims. We are making Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil certification mandatory for all producers, including estates and smallholders,” he added.
With over 80% of Malaysia’s palm oil production destined for export, the certification is vital for assuring buyers of the products' sustainability and quality.
Johari highlighted that the palm oil sector significantly contributes to Malaysia’s economy, representing 3% of GDP, generating over RM100bil in export revenue and providing around one million jobs.
The Star
Asia News Network