President Jokowi removes PDI-P ministers in reshuffle two months before exit

Two months before leaving office in October, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo replaced on Monday two ministers connected to the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) whom he perceived as being disloyal to him and president-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Jokowi removed Yasonna Laoly of the PDI-P from his position as law and human rights minister and replaced him with Supratman Andi Agtas of Prabowo’s party Gerindra, who previously served as chair of the House of Representatives legislation body.

The PDI-P had been Jokowi’s political vehicle for two decades, but he parted ways with the party after he tacitly endorsed his former rival-turned-ally Prabowo as his successor and let his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka run as Prabowo’s running mate against his former party’s candidate Ganjar Pranowo in February’s election.