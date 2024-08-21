Border pass application simplified for Thai-Cambodia crossings

More than 10,000 residents are using the passes daily to cross into Thailand through the Poipet International Border Checkpoint, following the continuation of the service at the city, according to an August 20 social media post by Banteay Meanchey provincial governor Um Reatrey.

“It’s much more convenient now, as we can use QR codes for border passes. In the past, we didn't have that. We had to verify [the passes] on the computer manually and stamp them. Now, we just scan the QR code, and the data pops up immediately,” he said.

Reatrey added that previously, border passes were issued at the provincial level, but in 2024, the provincial administration allowed all cities and districts to issue border passes to residents.