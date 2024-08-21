Border pass application simplified for Thai-Cambodia crossings

More than 10,000 residents are using the passes daily to cross into Thailand through the Poipet International Border Checkpoint, following the continuation of the service at the city, according to an August 20 social media post by Banteay Meanchey provincial governor Um Reatrey.
“It’s much more convenient now, as we can use QR codes for border passes. In the past, we didn't have that. We had to verify [the passes] on the computer manually and stamp them. Now, we just scan the QR code, and the data pops up immediately,” he said.
Reatrey added that previously, border passes were issued at the provincial level, but in 2024, the provincial administration allowed all cities and districts to issue border passes to residents.
He said these passes can now be used at local crossing points within the provinces following adjustments made in cooperation with the Thai side.
“Previously, people had to gather in one place, but now they are spread out across all districts. So residents don’t need to go to the provincial hall anymore. Before, the passes could only be used at the [Poipet checkpoint], but now, with adjustments between Cambodia and Thailand, residents can also cross at local checkpoints.
It’s very convenient for people, significantly reducing the time needed. The process is running smoothly now,” Reatrey said.
The government implemented a six-month trial period for the Cambodia-Thailand border pass service at city and district administrations in provinces bordering Thailand starting from January 1. During this time, city and district governors were delegated the authority to review, approve and sign passes for residents with permanent addresses within their jurisdiction.
“The trial implementation will be automatically extended unless a different decision is made by the government,” stated the original order, signed by Prime Minister Hun Manet.
However, when applying, residents must pay the government-set price of 20,000 riels ($4.91) per pass.
Chea Piseth, director of the Oddar Meanchey provincial administration, also stated that residents can apply for border passes at city and district levels through One Window Service Offices or at the provincial level.
“After the six-month trial, we have now fully implemented the process. The trial was successful, so we are continuing to provide the service,” he said.
Piseth added that although government regulations state that producing a pass takes five days, in practice, it takes no more than two days to complete and provide the pass to residents in the province. However, he did not have exact figures on the number issued so far.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network