Malaysian Navy vessel KD Pendekar sinks off Johor coast

The KD Pendekar sank at 3.54pm on Sunday (Aug 25) two nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Penyusop, said the navy in a statement.

Constructed by Karlskrona Varvet Shipyard in Sweden, this vessel was launched on Nov 11, 1978, and commissioned into the navy fleet on July 27, 1979.

"Efforts to salvage the ship are still underway," it said.

The navy also commended the swift action of the maritime community for the successful rescue of all 39 crew members of the vessel before the ship was fully submerged.