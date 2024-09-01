China warns TNLA to halt fighting or face consequences

On August 29, China's Shweli National Security Committee sent a letter to the TNLA, urging an immediate end to the ongoing conflict and stating that the group would be responsible for any resulting consequences if the fighting continues.

The letter emphasised that China would end its military exercises along the Myanmar-China border and expressed hope that the TNLA would cooperate to maintain peace and stability in northern Myanmar and the border regions. The TNLA was also urged to ensure the safety of civilians in the border areas and to protect Chinese citizens and businesses in Myanmar. The letter warned that China would resort to "fear-mongering and disciplinary actions" against the TNLA if necessary and reiterated that the TNLA would bear full responsibility for the outcomes.

China also called on the TNLA to understand the gravity of the situation clearly and to work toward promoting peace with China, returning to peaceful negotiations to resolve their differences. The letter mentioned that China would continue to play a positive role in the peace process in northern Myanmar and would assist the TNLA in securing appropriate legal rights and interests. However, China also indicated that it would closely monitor the situation.