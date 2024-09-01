China warns TNLA to halt fighting or face consequences

On August 29, China's Shweli National Security Committee sent a letter to the TNLA, urging an immediate end to the ongoing conflict and stating that the group would be responsible for any resulting consequences if the fighting continues.
The letter emphasised that China would end its military exercises along the Myanmar-China border and expressed hope that the TNLA would cooperate to maintain peace and stability in northern Myanmar and the border regions. The TNLA was also urged to ensure the safety of civilians in the border areas and to protect Chinese citizens and businesses in Myanmar. The letter warned that China would resort to "fear-mongering and disciplinary actions" against the TNLA if necessary and reiterated that the TNLA would bear full responsibility for the outcomes.
China also called on the TNLA to understand the gravity of the situation clearly and to work toward promoting peace with China, returning to peaceful negotiations to resolve their differences. The letter mentioned that China would continue to play a positive role in the peace process in northern Myanmar and would assist the TNLA in securing appropriate legal rights and interests. However, China also indicated that it would closely monitor the situation.
As of now, the TNLA has not responded to China's message. Currently, the TNLA is engaged in attacks on the military’s artillery base in Naungcho Township, and fighting between the TNLA and the Myanmar military remains ongoing.
The conflict between the TNLA and the Myanmar military escalated on October 27, 2023, when the TNLA, in alliance with other Northern Alliance groups, seized several towns in northern Shan State, including areas within the Palaung Autonomous Region. China subsequently urged the warring factions to maintain peace and stability in the border regions and to establish a ceasefire promptly.
Despite a ceasefire agreement signed in January 2024 under the Haigeng Agreement, fighting resumed in late June 2024. The TNLA, joined by the Mandalay People's Defense Force (MDY PDF), captured multiple towns, including Moegok, Naungcho, Kyaukme, Moemaik, Singu, Maddaya, and Thibaw. On July 3, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) began fighting around Lashio and eventually took control of the city.
China had planned to hold another round of Haigeng agreements between the Myanmar military and the Northern Alliance in China, but the Myanmar military did not attend. Meanwhile, the Myanmar military continued to conduct airstrikes in these conflict zones. In response, the MNDAA, TNLA, and Arakan Army (AA) issued a joint statement on August 6, urging China and the international community to press the Myanmar military to cease airstrikes in these areas.
On August 14, a Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, visited Nay Pyi Taw. During a meeting with the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), Wang Yi reaffirmed China's support for Myanmar's independence and sovereignty and expressed opposition to attacks by ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) in northern Shan State.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network