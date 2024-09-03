UWSA orders all Wa nationals abroad to return and register for service.

This announcement was reported by Wa News Land, a media outlet based in the Wa Selt-Administered Division.

The UWSA’s statement specifically called on WA nationals from the southern region working in Laos to register with the relevant security authorities between August 31 and September 7. It warned that those who fail to comply by the deadline would face arrest.

According to a report by Wa News Land, the UWSA plans to recruit 4,000 soldiers each from both the southern and northern regions of Wa State for military service.