UWSA orders all Wa nationals abroad to return and register for service.

This announcement was reported by Wa News Land, a media outlet based in the Wa Selt-Administered Division.
The UWSA’s statement specifically called on WA nationals from the southern region working in Laos to register with the relevant security authorities between August 31 and September 7. It warned that those who fail to comply by the deadline would face arrest.
According to a report by Wa News Land, the UWSA plans to recruit 4,000 soldiers each from both the southern and northern regions of Wa State for military service.
A representative from the South Military Region (171) told Wa News Land, "This is not the first time we are recruiting soldiers. We’ve been doing it for a long time. Given the current situation within the country, we have to protect our region and state even more. We need to send soldiers to various territories to defend against the ongoing conflicts in Shan State. For us, the top priority has always been to protect our region, state, and the livelihood of our people. That’s all for now."
Wa News Land also reported that the law in Wa State requires one person from each household to serve in the military, with a service period of five years for women and nine years for men.
The southern region of Wa State includes townships such as Mongkan, Nayang, Wanhon, Mongyun, Huaaw, Mongkyut, and Khailone, which are further subdivided into smaller villages, according to Wa News Land.
