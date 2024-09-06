Indonesian police detain seven in a failed plot to attack Pope Francis

Detachment-88 spokesman Aswin Siregar told reporters that investigations are still ongoing, and it has not yet been established whether the seven detainees know each other, or are members of the same terror cell.

“We have a mechanism to monitor and filter. We had tip-off information from members of the public,” Colonel Aswin said.

Searches conducted in the house of one of the militants said to be planning an attack on Pope Francis – who visited Jakarta from Sept 3 to 6 – yielded bows and arrows, a drone and ISIS leaflets, a source told The Straits Times. Some of those arrested had pledged allegiance to ISIS, he added.

“One of the arrested is a militant who belongs to the same terror group that attacked Wiranto,” the source said, referring to Indonesia’s then Chief Security Minister – who goes by one name – who was stabbed by two ISIS-radicalised assailants in 2019 and underwent surgery after the attack.