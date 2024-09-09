First woman of Vietnamese origin selected to fly into space

Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang has met Amanda Nguyen, the first woman of Vietnamese origin to fly into space.

At the September 5 meeting, Giang congratulated Amanda Nguyen on being selected to fly into space on a New Shepard Rocket of Blue Origin, a US aerospace manufacturer, in mid-2025, stressing this event will contribute to affirming the ability and promote the image of Vietnamese women.

The ambassador said Vietnamese women have always played an important role throughout Vietnam's thousands of years of national construction and defence, as well as in its current development period.