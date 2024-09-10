Death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam rises to 127, 54 people still missing

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful tropical storm of the year, has killed 127 people and left 54 others missing in the northern region due to floods and landslides.

The Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that the mountainous province of Cao Bang has the highest number of deaths and missing persons, with 19 fatalities and 36 unaccounted for, followed by Lao Cai with 38 deaths and 13 missing, Yen Bai with 37 deaths and three missing, Quang Ninh with nine deaths, Hai Phong with two deaths, and Phu Tho with eight missing due to the bridge collapse and one death.

The typhoon and flooding have also injured 764 people, 536 in Quang Ninh; 81 in Hai Phong; 52 in Bac Ninh; 21 in Lao Cai; 12 in Hanoi; 10 in Lang Son; 12 in Cao Bang; seven in Bac Giang and five in Phu Tho.