Death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam rises to 127, 54 people still missing

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful tropical storm of the year, has killed 127 people and left 54 others missing in the northern region due to floods and landslides.
The Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that the mountainous province of Cao Bang has the highest number of deaths and missing persons, with 19 fatalities and 36 unaccounted for, followed by Lao Cai with 38 deaths and 13 missing, Yen Bai with 37 deaths and three missing, Quang Ninh with nine deaths, Hai Phong with two deaths, and Phu Tho with eight missing due to the bridge collapse and one death.
The typhoon and flooding have also injured 764 people, 536 in Quang Ninh; 81 in Hai Phong; 52 in Bac Ninh; 21 in Lao Cai; 12 in Hanoi; 10 in Lang Son; 12 in Cao Bang; seven in Bac Giang and five in Phu Tho.
Additionally, the storm has damaged 62,828 hectares of rice, 29,543 hectares of crops, and 15,959 hectares of fruit trees. It has also swept away 1,582 fish farming cages and killed 1,174 livestock and 732,321 poultry.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy rain has continued in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa since early Tuesday.
Specifically, Lao Cai and Yen Bai will see heavy to very heavy rains with totals of 50-120mm and locally over 250 mm. The Northern Delta, Hoa Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An will see heavy to very heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms from early Tuesday, with rainfall totals of 50-120mm generally, and locally over 300mm.
On Wednesday, these regions will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving very heavy rain and thunderstorms, with totals of 40-90mm generally, and locally over 200mm.
Hoang Van Dai, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, has warned of the risk of flooding in low-lying riverbank areas across several provinces, including Lang Son, Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Bac Giang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Hoa Binh, Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa.
Additionally, flash floods and landslides could occur on steep slopes in the northern mountainous regions and Thanh Hoa.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network