From Hong Kong to Thailand, more Singapore PRs join Mrs Singapore World 2024

“I’ve grown and thrived in Singapore, and I feel a strong sense of belonging here,” says Campo, who obtained her permanent residency in 2014. The fashion coordinator adds that she has also embraced local customs and traditions, such as bringing in laundry hanging outside the residence before 6 pm during the Hungry Ghost month in August.

Apart from loving Singapore’s diverse cultures, Campo also appreciates the nation’s excellent education system. “My daughter has learnt to become very independent and does her homework on her own, which is so helpful for a busy working mum like me,” she adds.

Although initially nervous as this is her first pageant, Campo is enjoying her interactions with her fellow finalists.

“They are all amazing women, each with her unique strengths and stories. We’ve been supporting one another throughout, offering encouragement and advice,” she says.

Sarmiyati, 50, has called Singapore home for over 30 years. The housewife, who is also the oldest contestant this year, left Riau, Indonesia, after completing her secondary school education to pursue a diploma in business administration at the former Thames Business School.

Having obtained her Singapore citizenship more than 20 years ago after marrying her Singaporean contractor-husband, 51, Sarmiyati considers herself more local than Indonesian, having spent most of her life here. Their 17-year-old daughter studies at Raffles Institution.

Sarmiyati is also proud that she can converse fluently in dialects such as Hokkien and Teochew. “My Singlish is pretty good too,” she adds.

Dr Ng, 39 – a medical consultant who specialises in healthcare management and innovation – bade farewell to Hong Kong and became a Singapore PR in 2015.

Having lived here for nearly a decade, the single mother to three children aged seven, four and 1½ says she has successfully assimilated to the Singapore lifestyle.

“I visit local wet markets regularly, and on weekends, I take my children to participate in activities organised by the People’s Association at the community centres,” says Dr Ng, who is also pursuing a PhD in the Department of Management and Organisation at NUS Business School.

Dr Ng, who is recently separated, never dreamt of becoming a pageant queen, but her eldest daughter encouraged her to take part.

Jindawan, who moved to Singapore after her wedding in Bangkok in 2018, was granted Singapore permanent residency in 2022.

The 31-year-old Thai native – who runs the Thai-Chinese restaurant Nakara in Thomson – credits Singapore’s stability, secure environment and multicultural aspects as some of the perks of living here.

Her Singaporean restaurateur-husband, 35, is her pillar of strength, says Jindawan. The couple have two daughters, aged five and two.

Competing alongside other foreign-born wives and Singaporeans does not faze Jindawan, who took part in pageants years ago in her home country.

“Every woman has dreams, no matter her nationality. I don’t focus on the outcome. I’m seeking the experience, which can’t be bought with money,” she says, adding that she signed up for Mrs Singapore World to regain body confidence after becoming a mother.

Besides being their biggest cheerleaders, Campo and Sarmiyati’s husbands have also become their “chauffeurs”, driving them to the various competition events and venues.

Having strong family support has also helped Dr Ng balance work and parenting duties. Her 70-year-old father came to Singapore from Hong Kong in June to help care for her young kids after she split from her husband.

“Preparing for the finals involves a careful balancing act between my professional responsibilities, family duties and competition preparation,” she says.

“Raising my three children as a single mother is not easy, but I want to show them that with determination and resilience, we can overcome challenges.”

She also finds it inspiring and rewarding to learn from the finalists’ diverse perspectives and experiences.

Dr Ng adds: “I hope I can use the Mrs Singapore World platform to inspire and encourage single working mothers like myself, who juggle multiple roles every day.”

