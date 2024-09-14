Landslides and floods devastate Myanmar villages, over 75 feared dead

Villages at the mountain’s base were buried under mud and debris, making access impossible due to damaged roads. In Kanthar Aye Village, a house and its residents were swept away by the floodwaters, and the search for them continues.

Rescue operations are urgently needed, with food and medical supplies in short supply. A local said, “As far as I know, some medical aid and essentials have been provided, but the situation remains dire.” Heavy rains continued through the evening of September 13, worsening conditions.