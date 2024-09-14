Landslides and floods devastate Myanmar villages, over 75 feared dead

The disaster struck in the early hours of September 12, around 1 am., increasing the death toll as many were caught off guard during the night. A resident from Yamethin Township said, “So far, 75 people are missing and dead, but the final death count has yet to be confirmed. We expect more information tomorrow. There are gold mining sites on the mountain, with workers trapped, though their numbers are still unknown.”
Villages at the mountain’s base were buried under mud and debris, making access impossible due to damaged roads. In Kanthar Aye Village, a house and its residents were swept away by the floodwaters, and the search for them continues.
Rescue operations are urgently needed, with food and medical supplies in short supply. A local said, “As far as I know, some medical aid and essentials have been provided, but the situation remains dire.” Heavy rains continued through the evening of September 13, worsening conditions.
A resident of Myinnar Village added, “Thabyaybin Village, home to around 300 or 400 people, was completely submerged. Landslides occurred as well, but fortunately, my family survived. Sadly, we found many bodies, mostly from Thabyaybin Village. The entire area is buried under mud.”
