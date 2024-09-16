113 dead, 64 missing, and 14 injured in Myanmar floods and landslides

He shared this information during a briefing on the ongoing relief and rescue operations related to the floods caused by Cyclone Yagi and a depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal.

“I would like to inform the public that certain groups, including destructive media, are trying to undermine the aid and rescue efforts by spreading misinformation and downplaying the united strength of the people. These groups are spreading rumours to frighten the public. One such example is the false report claiming that about 700 people died in Thabyaybin Village, Yamethin Township. In reality, rescue teams have already arrived in the village. Only eight people have died, and some were injured. The injured have been transported to hospitals and clinics,” Maj-Gen Zaw Min Tun stated.

He added that warnings about the depression were issued as early as 29 August. Similarly, warnings about powerful Cyclone Yagi and the associated risks of floods, torrential rains, and landslides in central Myanmar were widely circulated by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology from 9 September onwards.