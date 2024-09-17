329 dead and missing from typhoon Yagi, landslides, floods in Vietnam

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 329 people have been killed or gone missing as a result of super typhoon Yagi and subsequent flooding and landslides across the northern region, according to the Vietnam Disasters and Dyke Management Authority.
291 have been confirmed dead, while 38 people remain unaccounted for.
The majority of the death toll is in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, with 124 dead and 26 missing people. Most are from the fatal flash flood that wiped out part of a village with 128 residents, killing 81 people.
The mountainous provinces Cao Bang and Yen Bai follow with 55 deaths and 2 missing, and 53 deaths and one missing, respectively.
1,922 people were injured in the disasters.
Additionally, the typhoon, floods, and landslides have damaged 235,424 houses, mainly concentrated in Quang Ninh (102,467), Hai Phong (102,859), Lao Cai (7,817), Lang Son (3,568), Bac Ninh (3,472), Bac Giang (3,289), and Yen Bai (2,408).
200,248 hectares of rice and 50,612 hectares of crops were flooded and damaged.
61,089 hectares of fruit trees were destroyed.
The storm and floods also caused 726 dyke incidents.
Regarding transportation, the northern railway lines have been restored, and most inland waterway operations have returned to normal. However, some road sections are still affected by landslides, and authorities are directing traffic, clearing hazardous areas, and deploying equipment to reopen roads as soon as possible.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network