329 dead and missing from typhoon Yagi, landslides, floods in Vietnam

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 329 people have been killed or gone missing as a result of super typhoon Yagi and subsequent flooding and landslides across the northern region, according to the Vietnam Disasters and Dyke Management Authority.

291 have been confirmed dead, while 38 people remain unaccounted for.

The majority of the death toll is in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, with 124 dead and 26 missing people. Most are from the fatal flash flood that wiped out part of a village with 128 residents, killing 81 people.