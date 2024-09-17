Floods in Myanmar leave 226 dead and 77 missing

In the 56 townships impacted by flooding, 2,116 homes were damaged, and 158,373 homes were submerged. In response, local governments in affected states and regions have established 438 emergency relief shelters, assisting 42,858 households and 163,710 people. Soldiers, police, fire brigade personnel, Red Cross volunteers, and charity organizations have been working together to provide timely rescue operations.

As of 4:00 PM on September 16, 226 people have died, and 77 remain missing in the affected townships, according to SAC records.