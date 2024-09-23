Thai and Vietnamese tourists make up over half of foreign arrivals in Cambodia

From January to July, the country welcomed 3,742,230 foreign visitors, a 23.2% increase compared to 3,037,344 during the same period in 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Thai and Vietnamese visitors made up 50.9% of the total, with 1,147,534 Thai tourists (up 11.6%) representing 30.7% of all foreign arrivals and 757,437 Vietnamese travellers (up 37.4%), accounting for 20.2%.

Chinese nationals followed with 463,980 visitors (12.4%), while Lao and American tourists accounted for 224,871 (6%) and 129,517 (3.5%) respectively. Other significant visitor numbers came from South Korea, Indonesia, France, the UK and Japan.

Khieu Thy, president of the Khmer Angkor Tourist Guides Association (KATGA), told The Post on September 20 that the number of Thai and Vietnamese tourists visiting the ancient temples in Siem Reap province is not as high as those from America or Europe.