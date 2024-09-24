Historic Hindu temple collapse in Mandalay leaves one dead, four injured

The Myanmar Fire Services Department reported that the collapse occurred on the right side of the temple, located between 19th and 20th Streets and 86th and 87th Streets. The building, which measured 50 feet by 50 feet, had a brick roof and walls, with a zinc sheet roof covering three rooms.

The collapse involved an overhanging section measuring 10 feet by 8 feet.

As a result, a 50-year-old woman lost her life, while a 30-year-old woman sustained serious injuries, including bleeding from her right ear.