Historic Hindu temple collapse in Mandalay leaves one dead, four injured

The Myanmar Fire Services Department reported that the collapse occurred on the right side of the temple, located between 19th and 20th Streets and 86th and 87th Streets. The building, which measured 50 feet by 50 feet, had a brick roof and walls, with a zinc sheet roof covering three rooms.
The collapse involved an overhanging section measuring 10 feet by 8 feet.
As a result, a 50-year-old woman lost her life, while a 30-year-old woman sustained serious injuries, including bleeding from her right ear.
A 6-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, a 22-year-old man fractured his right hip and was unable to move, and an 8-year-old boy had minor injuries.
All the injured were transported to Mandalay General Hospital by a community aid vehicle.
A woman residing inside the temple said, "The collapse happened from the outer part of the temple. People are living both inside and near the temple. The collapse sound was deafening, and it fell on them while they were sleeping."
She added, "It’s said that the temple is over 100 years old. I’ve been living here for 40 years. Since the temple is considered dangerous, the authorities are asking those who live inside to leave."
At around 2am, a rescue operation was conducted with one administrative vehicle, five fire trucks, 10 firefighters, and 30 volunteers. The operation was completed by 2.45am.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network