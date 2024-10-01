Thai seminar discusses Vietnam-Thailand three-connection strategy

Addressing the seminar on September 26, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung and the head of the Thai Ministry’s department for East Asia Piyaphak Sricharoen stressed the importance of bilateral economic, trade, investment cooperation and enhanced connectivity, including the three-connection strategy.

The already established links between the countries’ many industrial sectors and localities are conducive to the implementation of the strategy, Piyaphak said.

Meanwhile, Hung proposed further promoting the participation of and coordination between the public, private sectors, and expert community. He expressed his hope for the early establishment of a joint working group between the two nations to discuss and carry out concrete measures aimed at advancing the strategy.