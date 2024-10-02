Myanmar civil war fuels surge in cross-border drug trade, Thailand official says

Apikit Ch. Rojprasert, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said the northern region remains the main trafficking route into Thailand, with dealers going through the mountains or on the Mekong River to bring in methamphetamine tablets and crystal meth, also known as ice.

Thai authorities say organised crime networks have allied with militias and rebel groups to set up "super labs" in Myanmar's Shan and Kachin States.

A junta spokesperson declined to comment for this story but Myanmar's junta has previously said it is committed to working with neighbouring countries to tackle narcotics.

"Because of the armed conflict, the drug trade is one of the factors used to fund weapon purchases or drive the fighting forces," Apikit told Reuters in an interview.