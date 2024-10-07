Elephant found dead in bomb crater in Cambodia

Local community members discovered the roughly 30-year-old Asian elephant in the crater – a remnant from a past war – in Ou Am village in Keo Seima district’s Sre Khtum commune on October 5.

After receiving the report, expert officers collaborated with Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) officers and local authorities to retrieve the pachyderm on the evening of October 6.

On the morning of October 7, officials from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre, the provincial Departments of Environment and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and WCS conducted a necropsy and took samples for further testing, according to provincial Environment Department acting director Din Bunthoeun.

“This morning, we took some samples at the scene and sent them to Phnom Penh for analysis to find out why it died,” Bunthoeun told The Post.