Former Singapore transport minister Iswaran begins 12-month jail term

A relative accompanied him as he walked up to Court 4A to surrender himself ahead of the 4 pm deadline.

Flanked by his defence team from Davinder Singh Chambers, Iswaran handed his identity card to court officers.

He then hugged his male relative before he was led to the dock where officers escorted him to the court lock-up facility for his transfer to Changi Prison.

The 62-year-old had revealed at about 1.20pm on Oct 7 that he was not appealing against the sentence handed down by the High Court on Oct 3.

In a statement on Facebook, Iswaran said: “It was important to me that the public prosecutor amended the charges against me under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under Section 165 of the Penal Code regarding the acceptance of gifts by public servants.

“I accept that as a minister what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans.”

He added that his family’s well-being and the emotional toll on his loved ones of a long trial extending well into 2025, and possibly beyond, weighed heavily on him.

“The past 15 months have already been most difficult. With this decision, I hope that we can put the pain and anguish behind us, move forward and rebuild our lives together,” he added.

Iswaran thanked those who stood by him and helped him face the probe, saying he was touched by his family’s love, prayers and support.