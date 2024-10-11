China aims to strengthen traditional friendship, cooperation with Thailand: Li

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

China and Thailand are close friends and neighbours linked by mountains and rivers, Li noted, saying that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future has continued to advance, with fruitful cooperation in various fields and ever heated people-to-people exchanges.

The concept of "China and Thailand as one family" has gained greater popularity, he added.

Li said that it is expected to let China-Thailand relations become even closer and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.