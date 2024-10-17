SAC chairman vows no concessions to armed groups, urges national unity

He noted that global conflicts, such as territorial disputes and political unrest, are often exacerbated by foreign interests, turning local disputes into broader regional conflicts. He called on Myanmar’s ethnic groups to reject external manipulation and focus on the country’s long-term well-being, working together to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

Lastly, the Senior General emphasized the importance of Myanmar’s economic independence, particularly in the face of foreign pressures. He pointed out that powerful nations often seek to control smaller countries by exploiting their economies and resources. He encouraged Myanmar to harness its natural resources to overcome these challenges and safeguard its sovereignty.

In closing, he stressed that national defence is not solely the responsibility of the military but also requires the active participation of the people. Given Myanmar’s geopolitical situation, he urged all citizens to be vigilant and committed to protecting the country’s security and interests.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network