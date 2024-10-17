SAC chairman vows no concessions to armed groups, urges national unity

This was part of his address on the 9th anniversary of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) on October 15.
In his speech, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reiterated that violent tactics would not succeed in achieving political goals. He urged armed ethnic groups to respect the NCA and collaborate transparently and responsibly. He highlighted the importance of mutual understanding, accountability, and adherence to the commitments made in the NCA to achieve lasting peace.
The Senior General also mentioned the government’s guiding motto, “Marching Forward Together,” and encouraged all groups to unite under the identity of “Myanmar” to foster peace and stability. He urged everyone to contribute to national unity and emphasized the significance of cooperation among all citizens, including ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), to ensure peaceful elections and national security. He called for an end to terrorism and for EAOs to work with the government to restore stability.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing also touched on external influences, stating that powerful countries were attempting to destabilize Myanmar for their strategic gains. He argued that these nations were sowing discord among Myanmar’s diverse ethnic groups and undermining the country’s defence and economy. He warned that internal divisions could weaken Myanmar and make it vulnerable to foreign interference, urging unity and cooperation to preserve the nation’s strength.
He noted that global conflicts, such as territorial disputes and political unrest, are often exacerbated by foreign interests, turning local disputes into broader regional conflicts. He called on Myanmar’s ethnic groups to reject external manipulation and focus on the country’s long-term well-being, working together to resolve their differences through peaceful means.
Lastly, the Senior General emphasized the importance of Myanmar’s economic independence, particularly in the face of foreign pressures. He pointed out that powerful nations often seek to control smaller countries by exploiting their economies and resources. He encouraged Myanmar to harness its natural resources to overcome these challenges and safeguard its sovereignty.
In closing, he stressed that national defence is not solely the responsibility of the military but also requires the active participation of the people. Given Myanmar’s geopolitical situation, he urged all citizens to be vigilant and committed to protecting the country’s security and interests.
