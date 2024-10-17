Lao Front, Thailand’s Khon Kaen to promote cultural ties

The Governor of Khon Kaen province, Kaisorn Kongchalad, together with business operators and government officials from the province and the Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce, Thai Health Promotion Association, Khon Kaen Tourism Industry Council, Khon Kaen University, CK Shoes (Thailand) Co Ltd and CKL Laos recently met with the Vice President of the LFND, Od Phongsavanh, in Vientiane to discuss methods of cooperation to support and develop trade, investment, education and cultural ties.

Khon Kaen province and Vientiane have long enjoyed close associations and share similar traditions and cultures, so it was agreed that they should work together more closely to contribute more to socio-economic development.