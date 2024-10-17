Lao Front, Thailand’s Khon Kaen to promote cultural ties

The Governor of Khon Kaen province, Kaisorn Kongchalad, together with business operators and government officials from the province and the Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce, Thai Health Promotion Association, Khon Kaen Tourism Industry Council, Khon Kaen University, CK Shoes (Thailand) Co Ltd and CKL Laos recently met with the Vice President of the LFND, Od Phongsavanh, in Vientiane to discuss methods of cooperation to support and develop trade, investment, education and cultural ties.
Khon Kaen province and Vientiane have long enjoyed close associations and share similar traditions and cultures, so it was agreed that they should work together more closely to contribute more to socio-economic development.
Kraisorn proposed that the Lao Front for National Development should take the lead in fostering closer cultural ties between Khon Kaen and Vientiane by organising shared visits to festivals and other important events.
The two sides also discussed opportunities for mutual trade and product promotion through the One District, One Product (ODOP) and One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) schemes.
Khon Kaen province and Vientiane plan to strengthen cooperation in various areas, aimed at enhancing regional development and addressing common challenges.
The Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge serves to enhance connectivity between Khon Kaen and Vientiane by providing a good transport link that facilitates trade and tourism, making it easy for business operators and tourists to travel between the two areas.
The partnership between Khon Kaen Province and the Lao Front for National Development exemplifies the commitment to collaborative growth and addressing local needs while fostering overall stability and prosperity between Laos and Thailand.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network