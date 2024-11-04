Myanmar detains trafficking gang using Facebook, TikTok to lure girls to China

Gao Fengying, a Chinese national and three young women who were leaving for Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport with MAI aeroplane were found during a joint inspection of international departures at Mandalay International Airport by the commander of the 11th Anti-Trafficking Police Force (Mandalay) and Mandalay International Airport duty personnel at 7:30 am on October 24 and they were interrogated at the office. It is said that the three young women were organized and brought to China to become Chinese wives by using Facebook and TikTok, and 11 young women who were organized to become Chinese wives like them were detained inside a building on 64 (D) Street, between 115 and 116 streets in Pyigyitakun Township, Mandalay.
After checking the telephone communications of the three young women, the authorities were able to rescue 11 young women who were organized to marry Chinese men. According to the investigations, Daw Nan Sai Kham aka Mar Mar, who organized the gang to marry a Chinese man, was arrested. She previously sent young women to a Chinese-owned company in Ruili town, but because of the low quota, she used the WeChat group to contact human traffickers Ma May Htet Naing Oo aka Ma Htet, Maung Chit Htoo and Ma Phyo Phyo Wai, to find girls to marry Chinese men and they rented a 3-story building near Kantawgyi Ring Road and 86th Street and a building on 64 (D) Street, between 115 and 116 streets in Pyigyitakun Township to settle in Mandalay. The young women were gathered and controlled to carry out human trafficking activities, it said.
Ma May Htet Naing Oo aka Ma Htet, Chit Htoo and his wife Ma Phyo Phyo Wai organized and chose the girls online and delivered them to their rented home. They asked Ma Zin Thu Khaing to keep watch on them and the issuance of passports and marriage visas for these young women was done under the planning and direction of Daw Nan Sai Kham aka Mar Mar. It has been revealed that Daw Nan Sai Kham aka Mar Mar arranged for GAO FENGYING, Chinese national LIN JIAN and his mother LI MANFEN, who came to Mandalay from China, to visit Myanmar.
According to the investigation, the young women were lured to become Chinese wives by searching for jobs through Facebook and TikTok to gain employment in their lives. It was found that the transportation route was from the place where they were sent through the border area in the past to become Chinese wives, and now they are being transported to China through Thailand.
Therefore, cases have been opened against Daw Nan Sai Kham aka Mar Mar (arrested), Ma May Htet Naing Oo aka Ma Htet and Ma Zin Thu Khaing, who are at large, Chit Htoo (arrested), Ma Phyo Phyo Wai (arrested); Chinese national GAO FENGYING (arrested), Chinese citizen LIN JIAN and his mother LI MANFEN (arrested), at the respective police stations in Mandalay.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network