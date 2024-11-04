Myanmar detains trafficking gang using Facebook, TikTok to lure girls to China

Ma May Htet Naing Oo aka Ma Htet, Chit Htoo and his wife Ma Phyo Phyo Wai organized and chose the girls online and delivered them to their rented home. They asked Ma Zin Thu Khaing to keep watch on them and the issuance of passports and marriage visas for these young women was done under the planning and direction of Daw Nan Sai Kham aka Mar Mar. It has been revealed that Daw Nan Sai Kham aka Mar Mar arranged for GAO FENGYING, Chinese national LIN JIAN and his mother LI MANFEN, who came to Mandalay from China, to visit Myanmar.

According to the investigation, the young women were lured to become Chinese wives by searching for jobs through Facebook and TikTok to gain employment in their lives. It was found that the transportation route was from the place where they were sent through the border area in the past to become Chinese wives, and now they are being transported to China through Thailand.

Therefore, cases have been opened against Daw Nan Sai Kham aka Mar Mar (arrested), Ma May Htet Naing Oo aka Ma Htet and Ma Zin Thu Khaing, who are at large, Chit Htoo (arrested), Ma Phyo Phyo Wai (arrested); Chinese national GAO FENGYING (arrested), Chinese citizen LIN JIAN and his mother LI MANFEN (arrested), at the respective police stations in Mandalay.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network