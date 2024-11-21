Hun Manet defends government’s silence on Ko Kut dispute

The explanation came in response to criticism from opposition groups and some members of the public who accused the government of failing to respond to Thailand’s claims over the island.

Manet clarified that these claims originated from Thailand’s opposition party, not its government.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for students of the Royal University of Phnom Penh on November 21, Manet stressed that issues involving national sovereignty and territorial integrity must be handled with care.

"Some say the government is as silent as a ‘horse thief’, unwilling to confront Thailand over such claims. They accuse my administration of losing Ko Kut and Cambodia’s maritime territory. They say the government should take the matter to the International Court of Justice [ICJ] and provide an explanation.

"Why is the government silent? The answer lies in two principles: political maturity and national responsibility. These principles guide the government’s silence because speaking out would not reflect maturity," he said.

Manet elaborated on the concept of political maturity, emphasising the importance of formal negotiations between the two nations on border demarcation. He underscored that such sensitive issues should be addressed through official channels, not through social media or the press.