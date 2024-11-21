Hun Sen urges diplomacy on Ko Kut, legal action on extremism

He also raised the question of whether Cambodia should introduce laws to classify opposition groups as “terrorists”.

Speaking at the annual Buddhist monks' assembly on November 21, Hun Sen accused opposition groups abroad of inciting Cambodians to protest by demanding sovereignty over Ko Kut, an island currently under maritime boundary negotiations between Cambodia and Thailand.

He emphasised that provoking public anger against a neighbouring country is unproductive, noting that past border disputes with Thailand, particularly those from 15 years ago, left scars that have yet to heal.

"With neighbouring countries, we must foster close cooperation and peaceful coexistence. After the war, I set two priorities. [The first was] transforming former battlefields into development zones and markets. Today, we have achieved over 95 % of that goal, with only 5 % remaining – lands still containing mines," he said.