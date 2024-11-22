First Vietnamese speaking contest held for university students in Thailand

Srinakharinwirot University has hosted a Vietnamese speaking contest for university students in Thailand to promote and spread the Vietnamese language here.

This is the first of its kind held between five universities in Thailand. The final round of the first edition took place on November 20.

Bui Thi Hue, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, said that the bilateral relationship is thriving across various fields, particularly within the framework of the Viet Nam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership. The two countries are not only friendly neighbours but also key economic partners. Therefore, learning the Vietnamese language in Thailand plays a crucial role in strengthening the bilateral friendship, while also opening up new opportunities for students.