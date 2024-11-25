Singapore civil servants to get 1.05-month bonus; juniors get extra $600

Junior officers in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16 and those in the Operations Support Scheme will also receive an additional one-time payment of $600 (US$445).

With the mid-year bonus of 0.45 months, civil servants will receive a total of 1.5 months of bonus in 2024, up from 0.9 months in 2023.

Junior grade officers received up to $250 in additional payment in June, so they will receive up to $850 in total in 2024.

PSD said the Government will continue to adopt a “progressive approach” in determining the bonus payment, in line with the National Wages Council’s recommendation to uplift lower-wage workers’ salaries.