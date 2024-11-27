Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to visit Thailand on November 28

Both countries also share close and longstanding defence relations, including with exercises such as Exercise Cobra Gold.

Under the Singapore-Thailand Third Country Technical Training Programme, both countries jointly conduct courses for ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste in areas such as public administration.

This is the only such partnership that Singapore has with a fellow ASEAN member state. More than 70 courses have been conducted for over 1,000 officials.

In June, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan made an official visit to Thailand, where he jointly officiated the opening of the 14th Thailand-Singapore Civil Service Exchange Programme with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa. Both countries committed to deepening engagement in areas such as sustainability, renewable energy, science and technology, digital economy and education.

Other collaborations include the Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Economic Relationship (Steer). Following the 6th Steer meeting in Bangkok in October 2022, both countries committed to deepening engagement in areas such as trade and investment, and tourism cooperation, as well as in newer areas like the digital economy, innovation and sustainability.

Thailand and Singapore consistently feature among each other’s top tourist destinations. In 2023, there were reportedly 1.9 million visitors from Singapore to Thailand and around 450,000 visitors from Thailand to Singapore.

Bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $41.78 billion in 2023, and they were each other’s ninth-largest trading partner.

Singapore was Thailand’s second-largest foreign investor in 2023 at $4.8 billion. The investments are in sectors such as financial and insurance services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and real estate.

Wong will be accompanied on this visit by Balakrishnan and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister.

Chin Soo Fang

The Straits Times

Asia News Network