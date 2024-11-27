Cambodia identifies path to improved connectivity

Statistics from the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) published on October 10 show that from January to September, the total trade volume between Cambodia and its trading partners reached $40.94 billion.

The trade volumes are expected to double to about $100 billion in the next six years, according to a new World Bank report,” Cambodia’s Regional Connectivity: Unlocking the Full Potential of Transport Corridors”.

With trade volumes projected to double by 2030, the Royal Government and the World Bank have outlined an ambitious plan to tackle existing logistical and connectivity bottlenecks.

“Regional connectivity and logistics development are Cambodia’s top priorities; strengthening our capacities will be key,” said Peng Ponea, Minister of Public Works and Transport.

Ponea was quoted by the World Bank, saying that “they can help position Cambodia as one of the key players in regional connectivity and boosting trade along global supply chains.”

Accelerating growth amid challenges

From 2010 to 2022, Cambodia's containerised import and export movements increased by over 400%, driven by strong demand from North America, Europe, and Asia​, according to the report.

However, logistics costs remain high, accounting for 26% of GDP, compared to just 14% in Thailand and 20% in Vietnam.