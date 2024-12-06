UNESCO adds Myanmar’s Thingyan Festival to Intangible Cultural Heritage list

On March 24, 2023, a proposal regarding Myanmar’s New Year's Thingyan Festival was submitted to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee to be included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, Myanmar's Thingyan festival was officially included in the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List on December 5, when the 19th Intangible Cultural Heritage Conference held in Asuncion, Paraguay from December 2 to 7 officially decided on the proposal of the Myanmar Traditional New Year and Thingyan Festival submitted by Myanmar.