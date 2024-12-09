Myanmar to allow domestic and international observers for the upcoming election

During the meeting, the chairman highlighted the commission's review of political party rights and their establishment and registration under the law. He noted that 53 political parties are currently registered, with one additional party under verification for establishment. Political parties were urged to organise members and establish offices meeting required standards at least 90 days before election day, as the Political Parties Registration Law stipulated.

The chairman emphasised the importance of party offices, signboards, and flags. He instructed parties to inform relevant township election sub-commissions before inaugurating signage and encouraged registered parties to work in unity for the benefit of the states and regions.