Myanmar to allow domestic and international observers for the upcoming election

During the meeting, the chairman highlighted the commission's review of political party rights and their establishment and registration under the law. He noted that 53 political parties are currently registered, with one additional party under verification for establishment. Political parties were urged to organise members and establish offices meeting required standards at least 90 days before election day, as the Political Parties Registration Law stipulated.
The chairman emphasised the importance of party offices, signboards, and flags. He instructed parties to inform relevant township election sub-commissions before inaugurating signage and encouraged registered parties to work in unity for the benefit of the states and regions.
He further elaborated on the commission's preparations for a multiparty democratic general election. The UEC will allow 13 points of observation similar to the 2015 general election, including monitoring the election law, rules, procedures, and decision-making processes for complaints. These observations, previously limited to studying during the 2020 general election, will now be permitted.
Additionally, the chairman discussed the launch of a website and mobile application on November 22, showcasing findings of electoral fraud and unlawful acts from the 2020 general election. The platform is available in five languages: Myanmar, English, Chinese, Russian, and Japanese. He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to holding a credible election and establishing a dignified Hluttaw under state leadership. He also emphasized the importance of qualified MPs and called on political parties to select and train capable candidates.
The meeting was attended by UEC members, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Immigration and Population, the UEC Office, and leaders and representatives from 53 political parties.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network