Not just tariffs: Trump 2.0 could bring some trade deals for Southeast Asia too

Even amid a generally gloomy outlook under protectionist President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to begin his second White House term on Jan 20, prospects look good for more trade in energy, infrastructure and defence equipment.

With some luck, there might even be a digital free trade agreement (FTA) with ASEAN.

To decode what lies ahead in the next four years, The Straits Times spoke to seasoned experts in trade, business and diplomacy in the US as well as in the region.

Of topmost concern is Trump’s idea of universal tariffs of up to 20 % on all trade partners and at least 60 % on Chinese goods. These actions can set off tit-for-tat spirals and hit global trade volumes – a worrisome prospect for a trade-dependent region.