Cambodia rejects Reuters claim that Chinese loans ‘frozen’

A Reuters article published on December 11 noted that China did not approve any loans to Cambodia in 2024, citing third-quarter data from the Kingdom’s finance ministry.

The report speculated that China’s decision might be tied to “caution over failed infrastructure projects” in Cambodia. The article cited the Funan Techo Canal as an example. The outlet has previously alleged that the ambitious project has lost Chinese support.

According to Reuters, Cambodia’s current debt stands at $11.6 billion. The agency noted that between January and September 2024, no loans were approved by China, in contrast to the same period in 2023, when China approved $212 million in loans for Cambodia.