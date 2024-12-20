Thailand remains Vietnam’s biggest trading partner in ASEAN

The activities conducted by the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand in 2024 have enriched the trade and investment relations between the two countries, contributing to helping Thailand maintain its position as Vietnam's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Le Huu Phuc, Vietnam's Trade Counsellor in Thailand.

Talking to Viet Nam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok, Phuc said that this year, the office has focused on implementing four key activities market research, trade promotion, business support and communication.

Specifically, it helped more than 30 Vietnamese businesses participate in the THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024 Food and Beverage Tradeshow in June; and coordinated with Central Retail Thailand and Vietnam to organise a Vietnamese goods week in Udon Thani province, northeast Thailand, in November; and shook hands with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Vietnam Association for Logistics Manpower Development (VALOMA) to hold a forum on promoting cooperation in the development of high-level human resources in logistics and supply chain management between the two countries in October.