Anwar to meet Prabowo, Thaksin in Langkawi on regional, ASEAN issues

According to the Prime Minister, the bilateral meeting with Prabowo is set for Monday (Dec 23), while the meeting with Thaksin is scheduled for Dec 26.
"President Prabowo has chosen to hold this as a bilateral meeting to discuss our views on ASEAN and its developments," said Anwar at a special press conference on Saturday (Dec 21).
Also present was Communications Ministry secretary-general Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.
Anwar said that the upcoming meeting with Prabowo will focus on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, in addition to discussing Indonesia's crucial role as a strategic ASEAN member.
"He (Prabowo) has strong ties with ASEAN leaders and extensive experience, both of which will be valuable in addressing several related issues," he said.
Regarding the meeting with Thaksin, Anwar noted that it is expected to address various regional development issues and explore diplomatic approaches to tackling common challenges.
He recently announced the appointment of Thaksin as his unofficial advisor for chairing ASEAN in 2025.
The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's daughter, who was visiting Malaysia on Dec 16 in Putrajaya.
Malaysia will officially assume the ASEAN chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025. The theme for Malaysia's ASEAN leadership in 2025 is "Inclusion and Sustainability".
Malaysia has previously held the Asean chair in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.
Anwar said that the meetings with Prabowo and Thaksin reflect Malaysia's commitment to continuing its crucial role in ensuring that ASEAN remains relevant and united in facing global challenges.
"The bilateral meeting is expected to yield positive outcomes in strengthening regional relations, thus contributing to the stability and prosperity of ASEAN," he said.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network