Anwar to meet Prabowo, Thaksin in Langkawi on regional, ASEAN issues

According to the Prime Minister, the bilateral meeting with Prabowo is set for Monday (Dec 23), while the meeting with Thaksin is scheduled for Dec 26.

"President Prabowo has chosen to hold this as a bilateral meeting to discuss our views on ASEAN and its developments," said Anwar at a special press conference on Saturday (Dec 21).

Also present was Communications Ministry secretary-general Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Anwar said that the upcoming meeting with Prabowo will focus on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, in addition to discussing Indonesia's crucial role as a strategic ASEAN member.