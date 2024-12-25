Vietnam's replacement fertility rate at lowest level in 12 years

Vietnam is in the process of population ageing and is one of the countries with the fastest rate in the world.

While developed countries take decades or centuries to transition from the population 'ageing' stage, into the 'old' population stage, Vietnam has only taken 26 years.

The forecast is for Vietnam's population to age by 2036 and become 'super-aged' by 2049. According to the Viet Nam Population Authority, the demographic shift from a young to an old society would have multifaceted effects at the national, regional and international levels.

If the fertility rate continues to decline at the current rate, without any effective measures to slow or halt the fall, by 2054-59, it is forecast that Vietnam’s population will experience negative growth and decline more rapidly.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen affirmed population as the most important factor in the cause of building and defending the Fatherland. Population serves as both an urgent and long-term strategic task.

He said Vietnam needed to study and propose specific policies to respond to and prevent the trend of declining fertility rates to firmly ensure the country's replacement fertility rate. When it comes to policy-making, Vietnam might learn a lot from the perspectives and experiences of other nations in the Asia-Pacific region and throughout the world about low fertility rates.

“Based on the experiences of several countries around the world, the Ministry of Health is studying and proposing policies and solutions to firmly ensure the country's replacement fertility rate,” he said.

According to Vietnam's Population Strategy towards 2030, and intervention plans to implement the goals of Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW, the country has committed to maintaining the replacement fertility rate and to bringing the sex ratio at birth to a natural balance.

According to Tuyen, solutions must be modified to accommodate real-world requirements to prevent a scenario in which the birth rate falls and cannot be raised again, as is the case in many wealthy nations today, he said.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network