Bangkok photo exhibition showcases vibrant colours of Vietnam

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Hung expressed his hope that visitors would come to Vietnam, to explore its land and people.

Steejit Taipiboonsuk, Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Thailand, said the photos demonstrate Vietnam's charms, dynamism, and happiness.

Dinh Viet Thong, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Bangkok and surrounding areas, held that Vietnam's current happiness owes much to the contributions of late President Ho Chi Minh, the Communist Party of Viet Nam, and the country’s heroes and martyrs.