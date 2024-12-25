Bangkok photo exhibition showcases vibrant colours of Vietnam

The event, co-hosted by Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, aims to present the rich traditions, humanistic spirit, and happiness of Vietnam to Thai and international friends, as well as the Vietnamese community there.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Hung expressed his hope that visitors would come to Vietnam, to explore its land and people.
Steejit Taipiboonsuk, Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Thailand, said the photos demonstrate Vietnam's charms, dynamism, and happiness.
Dinh Viet Thong, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Bangkok and surrounding areas, held that Vietnam's current happiness owes much to the contributions of late President Ho Chi Minh, the Communist Party of Viet Nam, and the country’s heroes and martyrs.
Present at the exhibition, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv expressed admiration for the diverse colours of Vietnam, saying she is particularly struck by images showcasing intergenerational connections, such as grandparents alongside their grandchildren, and the portraits of those with disabilities who have overcome challenges to find happiness.
Sharing these sentiments, New Zealand Ambassador Jonathan Kings said the exhibition portrays Vietnam's diversity.
According to Pham Anh Tuan, Director General of the Authority of Foreign Information Service under the Ministry of Information and Communications, the photos are the finest entries selected from the 2024 “Happy Vietnam” photo and video contest. The second edition saw over 10,300 submissions from nearly 7,000 participants, including 600 international and 270 overseas Vietnamese entrants.
The "Happy Vietnam" photo exhibition is open at the Vietnam Embassy in Thailand until December 27.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network