Myanmar enforces cybersecurity law effective January 1

Similarly, anyone who conducts cyber security services without a license shall be imprisoned for a minimum of one month to a maximum of six months or a fine of at least one million kyats to a maximum of ten million kyats, or both fines shall be imposed, and the evidence related to the case shall be confiscated as a national treasure. If the perpetrator is a company or organization, the company or organization shall be fined not less than ten million kyats, and the evidence related to the case shall be confiscated as national treasure.

In addition to this, if anyone is convicted of continuing to provide cyber security services without a license renewal, that person shall be fined a minimum of one million kyats and a maximum of five million kyats. If a digital platform service operator with 100,000 users or above in the country is convicted of operating without registration, it shall be fined at least 100 million kyats, and the relevant evidence shall be kept as a national treasure.

The law states that if anyone is found guilty of continuing to operate digital platform services without renewing their registration, they will be fined not less than fifty million kyats.

It is stipulated that any person convicted of any form of cyber-misuse of computer programs shall be imprisoned for a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years or a fine of at least one million kyats to a maximum of ten million kyats, or both punishments and imprisonment for a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years, or a fine of at least five million kyats to a maximum of twenty million kyats, or both punishments must be imposed.

According to the cybersecurity law, if any person convicted acts in a way that can damage the cyber resource or install or access malware, making it impossible for the person who has the right to access the cyber resource to enter the system or destroy information in cyber resources, exclusion or altering or changing its usefulness or effect or stealing to damage the source codes in the computer or make it impossible to use or destruction or changing or using cyber resources to defraud, use electronic information to harm or discredit another person or repair or change or otherwise distribute the information or send unsolicited messages, e-mail and information using the network or forcing another person to do it, he or she shall be imprisoned for a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years or a fine of at least five million kyats to a maximum of twenty million kyats, or both punishments will be imposed.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network