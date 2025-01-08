Newest Lao-Thai bridge link across the Mekong now 96 % complete

Construction of the fifth “friendship bridge” between Laos and Thailand across the Mekong River, linking Borikhamxay province in Laos and Bueng Kan province in Thailand, is now 96 % complete.

Project Director Laythong Phommavong delivered a progress report on the construction of the bridge when Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune and his delegation last visited the Borikhamxay side of the bridge last week.

Laythong said Laos was responsible for the construction of a bridge access road, checkpoint buildings and other facilities, which were 100 per cent complete.

Regarding the bridge itself, 94.76 % of the construction work has been completed. This means that Laos has discharged 96.64 % of its overall responsibilities, with work delayed beyond the planned completion date in 2024 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phoxay expressed his appreciation to all parties that had worked hard to fulfil their assigned tasks.