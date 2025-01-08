Newest Lao-Thai bridge link across the Mekong now 96 % complete

Construction of the fifth “friendship bridge” between Laos and Thailand across the Mekong River, linking Borikhamxay province in Laos and Bueng Kan province in Thailand, is now 96 % complete.
Project Director Laythong Phommavong delivered a progress report on the construction of the bridge when Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune and his delegation last visited the Borikhamxay side of the bridge last week.
Laythong said Laos was responsible for the construction of a bridge access road, checkpoint buildings and other facilities, which were 100 per cent complete.
Regarding the bridge itself, 94.76 % of the construction work has been completed. This means that Laos has discharged 96.64 % of its overall responsibilities, with work delayed beyond the planned completion date in 2024 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Phoxay expressed his appreciation to all parties that had worked hard to fulfil their assigned tasks.
He called on the project committee and related parties to complete the remaining work around the construction of the bridge in the middle of the river.
This should be completed on schedule to align with the planned concrete laying ceremony in March to connect the two sides of the bridge at the central point.
The official opening ceremony of the bridge is planned for May and legislation will be enacted governing the use of the bridge.
The completion and opening of the bridge will be part of events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Lao-Thai diplomatic relations.
The new 1,350-metre bridge will enable easier travel between Laos and Thailand and spur trade with other countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.
The bridge will be especially beneficial for businesses engaged in trade and transport between Thailand and Vietnam.
Borikhamxay borders Vietnam to the east and is close to Vinh, a large city in Vietnam and a key point on the East-West economic corridor linking Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam.
In addition to being a strategic transport link, the bridge is a boost to the goals of Laos’ National Socio-economic Development Plan, as well as to the economic and social development of Borikhamxay.
Construction of the bridge began in January 2021. A loan of 1.38 billion baht from Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) was secured by the Lao government to build the Lao side of the bridge, with the total construction cost shared between Laos and Thailand.
The Lao component of the project comprises the construction of the bridge on the Lao side of the Mekong over a distance of 535 metres, and the construction of an access road, immigration and customs buildings, and other structures on the Lao side.
The first four bridges built across the Mekong between Laos and Thailand provided direct road links between Vientiane and Nong Khai, Savannakhet and Mukdahan, Khammuan and Nakhon Phanom, and Huayxai and Chiang Khong.
Vientiane Times
Asia News Network