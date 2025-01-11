Singapore tops global innovation ranking of over 70 countries

It overtook the US to top the latest Global Innovation Scorecard, a biennial ranking of 74 countries and the European Union by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The US trade body has been tabulating the scorecard since 2019.

Out of 25 countries that were named global innovation champions, Singapore received the highest composite score, a jump from its 15th position in 2023.

Rounding off the top five innovative countries were the US, New Zealand, Sweden and Switzerland.

The Republic was presented with the Global Innovation Champion award on Jan 9 at CES, the world’s largest tech fair, where companies showcase their latest products and prototypes, in Las Vegas.

The four-day exhibition, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, concludes on Jan 10.