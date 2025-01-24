No power supplied to Myanmar border towns, confirms Phumtham

Thailand cut electricity supplies to Myanmar border towns across from Tak’s Mae Ramat and Mae Sot districts since June last year to disrupt cybercrime, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday.
His remarks followed a news report from the Global New Light of Myanmar on Tuesday, which highlighted criminal activities, including online gambling, in the Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas in Kayin state. The report said that electricity and internet connections, which facilitate online scams in these regions, are provided not by Myanmar but by neighbouring countries.
The article also cited the abduction of Chinese nationals, including actor Wang Xing, at the Thai-Myanmar border early this month. Phumtham confirmed that the border towns mentioned in the report are hotbeds for cybercrime, adding that both countries are working together to address this issue.
He explained that Thailand supplies electricity to four border areas: the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, the Myawaddy order and the Mae Ramat and Mae Sot districts on the Thai side. While power is allowed at the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Myawaddy border for local use, electricity to areas directly across the border from Mae Ramat and Mae Sot districts has been cut since June 5 last year. The power cut targets online gambling and call-centre gangs operating from Myanmar’s border.
Phumtham also confirmed that Thailand has dismantled illegal telecommunication signal poles and bases in the area, with plans to cut the internet connection to the Myanmar border soon, in collaboration with internet service providers.
He stressed the importance of a joint effort between Thailand, Myanmar and China to tackle the issue, adding that stricter immigration procedures for workers travelling to Shwe Kokko is necessary. Phumtham urged relevant agencies, including the Provincial Electricity Authority, National Security Council and Interior Ministry, to work together to address this problem.