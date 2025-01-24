No power supplied to Myanmar border towns, confirms Phumtham

Thailand cut electricity supplies to Myanmar border towns across from Tak’s Mae Ramat and Mae Sot districts since June last year to disrupt cybercrime, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday.

His remarks followed a news report from the Global New Light of Myanmar on Tuesday, which highlighted criminal activities, including online gambling, in the Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas in Kayin state. The report said that electricity and internet connections, which facilitate online scams in these regions, are provided not by Myanmar but by neighbouring countries.

The article also cited the abduction of Chinese nationals, including actor Wang Xing, at the Thai-Myanmar border early this month. Phumtham confirmed that the border towns mentioned in the report are hotbeds for cybercrime, adding that both countries are working together to address this issue.