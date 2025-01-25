Tightening the squeeze on telecom fraudsters

All the signs indicate that the region is brewing another storm targeting the telecom fraud network after Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged zero tolerance to the issue last week.

It is to be hoped that Southeast Asian countries can realize the harm done by the gangs even if most of the victims are not their nationals. They are not doing a favour to China by taking part in these joint actions but safeguarding their interests by doing so. There needs to be a long-term work mechanism to prevent the gangs from popping up again after the law-enforcement storm ends. Since 2023, Myanmar has deported 53,388 Chinese nationals involved in online fraud, the country's embassy in Beijing said on Tuesday.

No country will benefit from the region becoming an international telecom fraud centre. The jobs and tax revenue these fraudsters create for localities all have expensive price tags on them that the local communities will have to pay in different forms in the future.

Li Yang

China Daily

Asia News Network