Female mastermind behind US$40 million fraud in Vietnam arrested

A Vietnamese woman has been unmasked as a key mastermind in a massive VND1 trillion (US$40 million) scam network.

Pham Thi Huyen Trang, 26, in fluent Chinese, operated out of Cambodia and played a senior managerial role, training scammers, designing highly manipulative scripts, and coaching lower-ranking members to pose as police, tax officials and other authorities to steal money from thousands of Vietnamese victims.

The Bac Ninh police recently cracked down on this sophisticated online fraud network, arresting nearly 60 individuals involved in orchestrating one of the most organised scam operations Vietnam has seen.

Trang was one of the five main ringleaders, alongside Nguyen Van Manh from Quang Ninh, Do Van Nghia from Bac Giang, Dinh Nhu Quynh from Phu Tho and Nguyen Duc Toan from Hai Phong.

Authorities revealed that Trang’s role was critical – she was responsible for crafting elaborate deception tactics that exploited people’s deepest fears, such as identity fraud, school enrolments and government procedures.

Speaking to the VTV, Trang said: “Everyone has a weakness. Parents worry about their children. Business owners worry about paperwork. We knew exactly how to get into their heads.”