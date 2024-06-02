1.267m in public universities in Thailand as of 2nd term of 2023

The office of the permanent secretary for the ministry said the number of university students in the second semester of 2023 comprised 1.267 million students in public universities, 259,115 in private universities and 19,477 in universities not recognised by the ministry.

But the figures excluded data from seven public universities, which are Ubon Ratchathani University, Pathumwan Institute of Technology, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Khon Kaen University, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, and Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University.

The office said these universities have not yet reported the number of their students as of last year’s second semester to the ministry.