Srettha presides over birthday merit-making ceremony for the Queen

A team of senior government officials, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife Pakpilai, gave alms to Buddhist monks to make merit for Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her birthday.

The merit-making ceremony was held at 7.30am in Sanam Luang and attended by privy councillors, their wives, presidents of independent organisations and their spouses, senior officials of agencies serving the King and Cabinet members and their spouses. Also present were the PM’s secretary-general, commanders-in-chief of the armed forces and their wives, the National Police chief and his wife, and permanent secretaries of ministries and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.