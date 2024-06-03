Srettha presides over birthday merit-making ceremony for the Queen

A team of senior government officials, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife Pakpilai, gave alms to Buddhist monks to make merit for Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her birthday.
The merit-making ceremony was held at 7.30am in Sanam Luang and attended by privy councillors, their wives, presidents of independent organisations and their spouses, senior officials of agencies serving the King and Cabinet members and their spouses. Also present were the PM’s secretary-general, commanders-in-chief of the armed forces and their wives, the National Police chief and his wife, and permanent secretaries of ministries and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
After the alms were distributed, the prime minister lit candles and incense sticks in front of Her Majesty’s photograph, while 10 senior-most monks chanted prayers to bless the queen.
Once the prayers were completed, Srettha led the privy councillors, Supreme Court president, Senate speakers and presidents of independent organisations to give robes to senior monks.
The ceremony wrapped up at 8.10am with Srettha and his wife penning birthday wishes for Her Majesty at the Grand Palace.