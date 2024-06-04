Nakhon Si Thammarat police up security ahead of crime boss’s arrival

Security in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat was tightened ahead of the arrival of crime boss “Paeng Na Node”, who is being extradited from Indonesia on Tuesday evening.

Police have also set up checkpoints on four major routes leading to the provincial seat since the morning.

A team of fully-armed officers have been stationed at the Benjama intersection, which the extradited fugitive Chavalit Thongduang, 37, will be driven past on his way from the airport to the Muang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station.

Pol Maj-General Somchai Suetortrakul, the Nakhon Si Thammarat police chief, has also dispatched a team of armed commandoes to maintain security at the provincial airport.