‘Boss Paeng’ flown to Bangkok after court okays temporary detention

Police flew convicted crime boss “Paeng Na Node” to Bangkok on Wednesday morning after the Nakhon Si Thammarat Court approved his temporary detention pending further investigations related to his escape last year.

Chavalit Thongduang, 37, was extradited on a chartered flight from Jakarta to Nakhon Si Thammarat airport Tuesday evening amid tight security by police for fear his supporters from his home province of Phatthalung would attempt to free him.

Many of his supporters came to wait for him at the airport and the fugitive waved smilingly to them when he was escorted away from the airport.